The best tips for staying hydrated during hot summer days

The number one thing that will make or break your day is being hydrated. From the inside out, proper hydration will make even the hottest summer days bearable.

To keep your skin feeling smooth and healthy, try the Olay Regenerist with SPF 25. The sun protection is great for all skin tones and types, and won't give you an oily shine.

Cleansing your skin after using all these products will keep your face cool while you sleep. The PMD Beauty Clean Rose Quartz Facial Cleansing device massages your face with different vibrations settings, making sure your skin is clean and free of dirt. You can also use the other side to apply serums and creams as part of your everyday routine.

You can beat the heat and get a full-body workout indoors with the DB Method workout machine. DB stands for "Dream Booty," but you will get a complete workout. You can fold up the machine and place it under your bed when you're not using it, but with all the workouts that are on the app, you're not going to want to get off.

And lastly, make sure you're drinking your water! The Hydromate comes with a strap and straw so you can get your daily intake. The gallon jug comes in different designs and has motivational quotes to keep you going throughout the day.