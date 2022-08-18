The best way to clean tile and stone with Zerorez

Cleaning tile can be hard if you don't have the right supplies. Zerorez of Miami's Office Manager, Juliet Martin, joined Inside South Florida to share the best way to clean tile and stone floors.

“It's the very same thing we use on carpet. When we use it to clean it doesn't leave any residue behind,” says Martin. “It's physically and energetically changed. It works like soap or detergent, but it is not.”

The way Zerorez is used is the same for carpet and tile. Martin explains there are still some differences between the two when cleaning.

“Regarding tile, you want to make sure that you seal the grout after you clean it because grout is really porous,” says Martin. “If you're going to spill a salad dressing or oil, it's going to seep down into the grout.”

She also shares how often you should be cleaning your tiles.

“You should clean your tile every 18 to 22 months,” says Martin. “That's once every two years.”

For more information, visit Zerorezmiami.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Zerorez.