The Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Broward Big Fish tournament is back

The Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Broward 42nd Annual Big Fish tournament is almost here and it's a perfect opportunity for people to give back by taking littles and their bigs fishing. Trevor Caroll and Karen Tedesco joined Inside South Florida to tell us more about the event.

“Last year, I had the opportunity to meet Melina Mendez, the CEO of The Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter of Broward and I asked her ‘ how can I get involved? ’ ,” says Tedesco. “I'm a recent empty nester and I love being around kids. She said we have a fishing tournament coming up and I said ‘ we have a boat, let's go. ’ So we ended up joining them last year and are excited to be coming back again this year.”

This year's tournament is set to take place on September 17th but still needs more boats and captains.

“We need as much help as we can,” says Carol. "It'd be great for anybody to reach out to Big Brothers , Big Sisters and we'd love for you to be involved.

Tedesco shared how the public can help out by volunteering not only for the fishing event , , but other events they have planned out this year.

“There are many, many events that the Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter of Broward County have been doing since my involvement with them last year,” says Tedesco. “We're coming back again this year for the fishing tournament. Anytime I'm talking to individuals, I'm talking about what it means for the community to help others who may never get the opportunity to have events like that.”