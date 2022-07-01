The Blue Man Group return to Miami

Red, White and Blue Man Group!

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, the pop culture phenomenon that is the Blue Man Group make their triumphant return to the Adrienne Arsht Center.

It's been nine years since the group have been in Miami and now they are back to debut a a brand new show.

Their new slogan for the show is "Still Blue. The Rest is New".

"The entire show is new. The set is a completely new experience, it's unlike any Blue Man Group show you've ever seen. Its Incredible," says Adam Zuick, Blue Man Captain for the Blue Man Group.

What makes the Blue Man Group shows so special is the interactive element, where you, the audience, can partake in the show with the Blue Men.

"That's the whole thing. The Blue Men love to interact with people. They're trying to discover what makes people happy, what makes them laugh, what makes them excited. It's all about interaction and connection with each other," says Zuick.

The Blue Man Group are also known for innovation. From paint-filled drums to PVC pipes, they continue with their out-of-the-box ideas and debut new and interesting instruments for this show.

"We have a tone mill, which are a bunch of PVC pipes cut to different lengths and spins really quickly and essentially we use different pitched pipes to create different chords while spinning. We also have instruments called spinulums. And they look like fishing poles. But they're essentially rotating picks that pluck a string. And then we have a slide that we can change pitch on. And we have three different ones, all different pitches, incredible instruments, unlike anything you've ever seen," says Zuick.

For over 30 years, the Blue Man Group have managed to put smiles to people of all ages. And continue to be a successful group thanks to simply one thing, having fun.

"Everyone's always trying to have a good time. And the thing about Blue Man is, it's always current, and you never really know what's going to happen. So it's always something that's entertaining to watch. No matter how old you are, or how young you are. It's always entertaining," say Zuick.

The Blue Man Group show is running now until July 3rd.

For tickets you can go to arshtcenter.org