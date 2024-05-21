The Broward Center for the Performing Arts: A Hub of Culture, Entertainment, and Education

Since its opening in 1991, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts has been a cultural cornerstone in South Florida, bringing the world to its stage. From Broadway blockbusters like "The Moulin Rouge" and "The Lion King" to comedy shows and local school performances, the Broward Center offers a diverse array of entertainment that appeals to all ages and tastes.

The Broward Center prides itself on creating immersive experiences for its guests. As Marketing Manager Keith Hinson explained, “We want to extend the party and make it a full immersive experience… Come on early and let's have a party together," Whether it's transforming the atmosphere to match the theme of a show or providing pre-show festivities, the Broward Center ensures that every visit is memorable.

A visit to the Broward Center isn't complete without indulging in its culinary offerings. The club level allows guests to eat and drink throughout the shows, enhancing their theater experience. Additionally, Marti's New River Bistro, located right on the New River, offers stunning views of downtown Fort Lauderdale and a delicious dining experience. For those preferring a more casual setting, the Intermezzo Lounge provides light food options and a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy with friends.

One of the most special aspects of the Broward Center is its commitment to education. Their classes cater to a wide age range, from four to 84, including the popular After Work Players program, where adults can participate in a 10-week period to put on a show. Throughout the year, hundreds of children and adults take part in these classes, which not only boost their confidence but also teach valuable life skills.

Students at the Broward Center learn to present themselves confidently, whether they're delivering a PowerPoint presentation or playing a character in a musical. Many students start young and stay involved through their school years, and some even return after college to teach. "We have this wonderful connection from students throughout their lives," Director of Education Jacob Aronin noted, highlighting the lasting impact of their programs.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts truly offers something for everyone, whether you're a theater enthusiast, a foodie, or a lifelong learner. Its commitment to providing top-notch entertainment, delicious dining, and impactful educational opportunities makes it a beloved institution in the South Florida community.