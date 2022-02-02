Watch
The business of business with one of the pros

It takes a lot to become a business expert. Reece Mennie, entrepreneur and co-founder of Hunter Jones, has been at the forefront of investment opportunities. He spoke about the business of business and how to get started.

Live from the UK, Reece explained how he fell into the business after his mom found him a job working in investing. Since then he's been able to start his own investment firm.

He's worked to create a good team and culture in the workplace to make sure he's able to achieve his goals and keep the company strong. Even during the pandemic, the company was able to thrive thanks to its business plan.

