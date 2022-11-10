Watch Now
“The Calling” is the new drama you've been waiting for

Posted at 5:20 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 17:20:54-05

If you are in need of a new drama series that will keep you coming back for more, look no further than the new show, “The Calling.'' Stars of the show, Jeff Wilbusch and Juliana Canfield joined Inside South Florida to share what viewer can look forward to this season.

“This is a captivating series,” says Wilbusch. “I watched it myself. I know the story, and I was on the edge of my seat.”

“The Calling,” created by David E. Kelley, is a compelling series about a detective that uses spirituality to solve inhumane crimes.

“The character of Avraham is unusual,” says Canfield. “This detective is armed, not with force or violence, but with the wisdom of the ages and a philosophical humanistic outlook. I thought that was special and unique.”

“The Calling'' is now streaming on Peacock.

