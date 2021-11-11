The #CaregiverAnd campaign helps spread awareness for those taking care of loved ones

This November is National Family Caregivers Month and CEO of the Caregiver Action Network, John Schall, discussed the importance of family caregivers, new initiatives to raise awareness, and tips on navigating the current “caregiving crisis.”

The "caregiver crisis" started as more and more seniors have decided to age at home, stay away from long-term care facilities, or can't afford them. Many of us have now become caregivers to our loved ones, helping with things like meal preparation, doctor's appointments, and other aspects of daily life.

Those acting as caregivers, also usually have full-time jobs. The #CaregiverAnd campaign has been raising awareness for those who may have had the rest of their life overshadowed while taking care of loved ones. It encourages caregivers not to lose the sense of who they are, and celebrate all the other things they do. You can learn more about the campaign here