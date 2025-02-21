The Cast of Mamma Mia! Brings Joy and Energy to South Florida

The national tour of Mamma Mia! has arrived in South Florida, and audiences are in for a treat. Inside South Florida caught up with Amy Weaver (Sophie) and Grant Reynolds (Sky) to talk about their experiences on tour, the magic of the musical, and why Mamma Mia! continues to be a fan favorite.

For Weaver, stepping into the role of Sophie has been a dream come true. “My year in the ensemble taught me so much,” she shared. “I understudied Sophie, and while it was scary at first, the support from my cast—especially our ‘Team Sophie’—was just unbelievable.”

That camaraderie and chemistry extend beyond the stage. “We're so blessed that it is such a family off stage as it is on stage,” Reynolds said. “Even when we’re exhausted, we celebrate together, we have our backstage jokes, and our Donna—Christine—truly is like a mother to all of us.”

Reynolds, returning as Sky, described Mamma Mia! as a career-defining experience. “This was my first everything,” he said. “I feel so honored to be here and have this be my job—it’s truly fun every single night.”

Both actors grew up loving the Mamma Mia! movies, making the opportunity to bring the story to life on stage even more special. When asked about their favorite numbers, Weaver chose Thank You for the Music, a song her mother taught her as a child. Reynolds went with Lay All Your Love on Me, though he admitted that performing high kicks in flippers is no easy task!

Whether you’re a fan of musicals, ABBA, or just a great time, Mamma Mia! promises an unforgettable experience. “It’s impossible to leave the theater without a smile on your face,” Weaver said.

Tickets for the Arsht Center performances are going fast, so grab yours now atarshtcenter.org.

To follow the journeys of Grant Reynolds and Amy Weaver, find them on Instagram at @GrantReynoldsS and @DreamWeaver90210.

Don’t miss your chance to dance, sing, and celebrate the magic of Mamma Mia! this weekend!