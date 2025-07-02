The Cast of ‘Stick’ Talks Golf, Growth, and Comedy Ahead of Premiere on Apple TV+

The cast of Apple TV+’s newest sports dramedy Stick joined Inside South Florida to share the inside scoop on working alongside Owen Wilson, the surprising depths of golf, and what fans can expect from this heartfelt and hilarious new series.

Actors Peter Dager and Mariana Treviñoall star in the show, which follows a group of unlikely golfers and their personal journeys of growth, purpose, and community, set against the backdrop of a sport not always associated with dramatic stakes.

For Peter Dager, getting to work with Owen Wilson, who also serves as an executive producer, was an unexpected highlight. “He really gave himself to the project, which I really kind of didn’t expect for some reason, with him being so accomplished and working for so long,” Dager shared. “But seeing him have so much joy for the whole process really made it easy for everybody to show up and give their best.”

Mariana Treviño, who plays Elena Wheeler, opened up about how the show deepened her appreciation for golf. “That appreciation for the dimension of what golf is as a sport. It’s just so different from other sports. It’s very introspective, slow-paced. Everything’s concentric in that little ball, like a point in the universe. And you have to somehow make it across all that distance, it seems impossible, but then somehow, things become possible,” she said, likening the sport to the characters’ emotional journeys of self-discovery throughout the season.

Despite the show’s rich emotional core, Stick doesn’t shy away from laughs. “I think we have wonderful writers. And when you get great scripts like that, all you can do is focus on the moment. You’re not looking ahead, you’re not looking back, you’re not saying, “Oh, we made that moment funny yesterday, let’s do that again.” It’s just about being fully in the moment,” said Dager. “And then when it all gets edited together, you see how those moments complement each other and really take off.”