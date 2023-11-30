‘The Chosen: Holy Night' is Coming to the Big Screen

‘The Chosen: Holy Night' Writer and Director, Dallas Jenkins, accompanied by Grammy Award-Winning Vocalist Brandon Lake, joined Inside South Florida to delve into the narrative behind the holiday film. They discussed its distinctive and captivating portrayal of the timeless story of Jesus' birth, highlighting a never-before-seen performance from the legendary Andrea Bocelli.

‘The Chosen: Holy Night' marks the third installment in a series of Christmas specials, combining the perspectives of both The Shepherds and Mary and Joseph to vividly depict the birth of Christ.

“What was so beautiful about it is that when we kind of merged them together, even though it was different crews, different music, different cinematography, the only connection point was me,” says Jenkins. “They blended together so beautifully. It was clear that God had his hand on it. Now we've got Andrea Bocelli singing Oh Holy Night, just for this Christmas special from Italy. So yeah, it’s a cavalcade of beauty, right? And so, you have to see it on the big screen.”

‘The Chosen: Holy Night’ is in theaters December 12 through December 17.