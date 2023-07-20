The City of Aventura welcomes new restaurant

The Executive Chef of Joey Aventura, Sean Peart, joined Inside South Florida to share why the community should be excited about the location’s grand opening.

“100% level of care is something that we're really proud about. It's the piece of Canada that we bring to Miami. We're a Canadian based company,” says Peart. “We like to say we're a globally inspired restaurant and menu. The company takes all the chefs to amazing destinations all around the world to go and immerse ourselves in the culture and bring back the dishes and experience.”

