Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The City of Aventura welcomes new restaurant

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 18:30:08-04

The Executive Chef of Joey Aventura, Sean Peart, joined Inside South Florida to share why the community should be excited about the location’s grand opening.

“100% level of care is something that we're really proud about. It's the piece of Canada that we bring to Miami. We're a Canadian based company,” says Peart. “We like to say we're a globally inspired restaurant and menu. The company takes all the chefs to amazing destinations all around the world to go and immerse ourselves in the culture and bring back the dishes and experience.”

For more information, visit JoeyRestaurants.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com