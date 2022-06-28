Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The City of Miramar honors its Caribbean American culture at its 2nd Annual Taste of the Caribbean Islands

Posted at 5:01 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 17:01:42-04

June is Caribbean-American Heritage Month. The Commissioner of the City of Miramar, Alexandra P. Davis, joined Inside South Florida to share how the city celebrated its Caribbean-American culture.

The City of Miramar hosted the Taste of the Caribbean Islands on June 25, 2022.

Davis gave Inside South Florida a recap of the event’s festivities. Davis said the event included a book fair, art fair, culinary demos with chefs from different parts of the Caribbean, and it culminated with a concert with lots of artists from all over the Caribbean.

Among the event’s festivities, the City of Miramar will feature Children’s Author, AP Wright.

“My children's book is entitled, ‘Words Carry Power.’ I want to teach kids how powerful their words can be,” says Wright. “When they're being mean to each other that energy that they express can make other people feel sad or upset. When you speak positively to other people or to yourself it could bring more of a positive energy to other people.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by City of Miramar.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors