June is Caribbean-American Heritage Month. The Commissioner of the City of Miramar, Alexandra P. Davis, joined Inside South Florida to share how the city celebrated its Caribbean-American culture.

The City of Miramar hosted the Taste of the Caribbean Islands on June 25, 2022.

Davis gave Inside South Florida a recap of the event’s festivities. Davis said the event included a book fair, art fair, culinary demos with chefs from different parts of the Caribbean, and it culminated with a concert with lots of artists from all over the Caribbean.

Among the event’s festivities, the City of Miramar will feature Children’s Author, AP Wright.

“My children's book is entitled, ‘Words Carry Power.’ I want to teach kids how powerful their words can be,” says Wright. “When they're being mean to each other that energy that they express can make other people feel sad or upset. When you speak positively to other people or to yourself it could bring more of a positive energy to other people.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by City of Miramar.