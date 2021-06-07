Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The City of Miramar is helping small businesses with new BizFit workshop

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 17:04:20-04

Many small businesses are struggling to survive more than a year after COVID lockdowns and regulations started. The City of Miramar's economic and business development department and the Miramar Pembroke Pines regional chamber of commerce are offering a free virtual “Bizfit” workshop.

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis and Tara Rumph from Miramar's economic and business development explained this workshop started off as a tour attending small business owners to help them learn about the options they have to keep things running. Once COVID hit, the workshop went virtual.

The new platform allows for even more business owners to join in on the conversation. There are three separate events each focusing on something different. The first will explain options for COVID relief and how to do business with the city, Broward county, and Miami-Dade schools. The second is about boosting your online presence. The third will give business owners tips on how to reopen their businesses fully post-COVID.

To sign up for any or all of the virtual assemblies, you can click here

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors