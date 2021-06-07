The City of Miramar is helping small businesses with new BizFit workshop

Many small businesses are struggling to survive more than a year after COVID lockdowns and regulations started. The City of Miramar's economic and business development department and the Miramar Pembroke Pines regional chamber of commerce are offering a free virtual “Bizfit” workshop.

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis and Tara Rumph from Miramar's economic and business development explained this workshop started off as a tour attending small business owners to help them learn about the options they have to keep things running. Once COVID hit, the workshop went virtual.

The new platform allows for even more business owners to join in on the conversation. There are three separate events each focusing on something different. The first will explain options for COVID relief and how to do business with the city, Broward county, and Miami-Dade schools. The second is about boosting your online presence. The third will give business owners tips on how to reopen their businesses fully post-COVID.

To sign up for any or all of the virtual assemblies, you can click here