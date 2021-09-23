The City of Miramar is hosting a Latin Music concert to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

All month long we’ve been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and we have another wonderful event to add to your calendar, the City of Miramar's, free Latin music festival! Here to fill us in is vice mayor, Yvette Colbourne.

On Saturday, September 25 at 7 p.m. the Vice Mayor will help host the festival at the Miramar Amphitheater. Performers include Charlie Zaa, Aney C, and Edward Mena. There will also be great food for everyone to enjoy.

Yvette encourages guests to RSVP so the venue knows how many people to anticipate. You can do that here