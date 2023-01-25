The City of Pompano Beach celebrates culture with its Artists in Residence

The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is hosting the Artists in Residence. Resident Artists at Bailey Contemporary Arts, Manzi Li and Gerard Pastor joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees can anticipate at this event.

“We will bring different styles, cultures and types of art. They will have fun here,” says Li. “My work is very heavily influenced by Asian culture. It's all influenced by my dreams, memories, culture and objects.”

Pastor’s art installation is inspired by African culture.

“My work is heavily influenced by the African religion called Lucumi,” says Pastor. “Most of my work talks about the theology of the religion. For this series, I'm going to be doing work on the importance of women.”

For more information, visit Pompanobeacharts.org

