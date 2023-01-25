Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The City of Pompano Beach celebrates culture with its Artists in Residence

Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:40:10-05

The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is hosting the Artists in Residence. Resident Artists at Bailey Contemporary Arts, Manzi Li and Gerard Pastor joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees can anticipate at this event.

“We will bring different styles, cultures and types of art. They will have fun here,” says Li. “My work is very heavily influenced by Asian culture. It's all influenced by my dreams, memories, culture and objects.”

Pastor’s art installation is inspired by African culture.

“My work is heavily influenced by the African religion called Lucumi,” says Pastor. “Most of my work talks about the theology of the religion. For this series, I'm going to be doing work on the importance of women.”

For more information, visit Pompanobeacharts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors