Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The classic workouts have withstood the test of time

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:17 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:17:56-04

Maybe while you were digging out your holiday decorations you found some old workout equipment. Could things from back then still yield results today? We got the answers from fitness expert and founder of Smashfit Fitness, Heather Frey.

Everyone remembers the Thigh Master. Unfortunately, it only works the muscles it's touching. It won't give you the full-body workout it's often advertised as. Hula hooping has also been a long-time favorite, but it's not the best use of your time. Although it's fun and will encourage physical activity, it won't do much good.

One that does work is the exercise ball! You'll use several smaller muscles that are usually hard to target with other types of workouts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors