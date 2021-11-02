The classic workouts have withstood the test of time

Maybe while you were digging out your holiday decorations you found some old workout equipment. Could things from back then still yield results today? We got the answers from fitness expert and founder of Smashfit Fitness, Heather Frey.

Everyone remembers the Thigh Master. Unfortunately, it only works the muscles it's touching. It won't give you the full-body workout it's often advertised as. Hula hooping has also been a long-time favorite, but it's not the best use of your time. Although it's fun and will encourage physical activity, it won't do much good.

One that does work is the exercise ball! You'll use several smaller muscles that are usually hard to target with other types of workouts.