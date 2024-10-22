The CLEO Institute Advocate Shares Her Passion for Climate Change Education and Action

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The CLEO Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Sarahi Perez from The CLEO Institute recently shared her inspiring journey into climate change advocacy, reflecting on her personal experiences during an appearance. Growing up in a small religious private school, Sarahi noted that topics like climate change and environmental advocacy were often overlooked. It wasn’t until she entered community college that she truly began to understand the climate crisis, particularly in her home city of Miami, which she referred to as an “epicenter” of the issue.

Driven by a desire to address these challenges, Sarahi founded an intersectional advocacy club to provide resources and platforms for students. This led her to The CLEO Institute, where she advocated for youth representation on Miami’s Climate Resilience Committee, successfully securing a youth seat on the council.

For Sarahi, advocacy comes in many forms, from speaking to family members about the issue to leading meetings and participating in local protests. She emphasized the importance of education as the foundation for action, encouraging everyone to get involved in the climate crisis, no matter how small their role may seem.

To learn more about the CLEO Institute and how to get involved, Sarahi directed viewers to their website, cleoinstitute.org/getinvolved, or Instagram @cleoinstitute, where they regularly share posts and updates about climate advocacy.