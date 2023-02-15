The Coconut Grove Arts Festival starts February 18th

The 59th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival is February 18th – 20th and Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association Board Member, Pam Mayer, and featured Artist, Alex Lanier, joined Inside South Florida to share why they are excited about the event.

“It's a wonderful day,” says Mayer. “You can bring the kids and the family.”

Lanier will present his themed artwork called travel surrealism.

“It's exciting,” says Lanier. “People that I went to school and worked with get to come out and see me present my artwork.”

For more information, visit cgaf.com and alexlanierart.com