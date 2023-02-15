Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival starts February 18th

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:30:58-05

The 59th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival is February 18th – 20th and Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association Board Member, Pam Mayer, and featured Artist, Alex Lanier, joined Inside South Florida to share why they are excited about the event.

“It's a wonderful day,” says Mayer. “You can bring the kids and the family.”

Lanier will present his themed artwork called travel surrealism.

“It's exciting,” says Lanier. “People that I went to school and worked with get to come out and see me present my artwork.”

For more information, visit cgaf.com and alexlanierart.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com