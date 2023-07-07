Watch Now
The complications of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy disease

Mark Bollinger, an Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy patient, and Dr. Nancy Reau, Clinical Hepatologist, joined Inside South Florida to share the complexities of Hepatic Encephalopathy symptoms.

“The symptoms of this are pretty subtle sometimes. We might miss early clues if we're not really looking carefully for them. They're not going to be the same from person to person and even in that same person,” says Reau. “These waxing and waning symptoms are often things that people are embarrassed about. They're scared that they might be labeled as crazy or demented, and it leads to a big delay in identification and treatment.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Salix Pharmaceuticals.

