The Concerned Cook Aymara Lucero Transforms Pasta with Heart of Palm for a Healthier Twist

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 02, 2024
The Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero, joined Inside South Florida to share a more nutritious twist on pasta, incorporating heart of palm—an ingredient frequently featured in Argentine cuisine, offering a delicious blend of flavors and textures.

“If there's somebody that's really trying to be low carb, or they're trying to be healthier, this is a great way to also trick them,” says Lucero. “Because with tomato sauce, it really masks any vegetable flavor. Even though it has a really plain flavor, it’ll mask anything.”

For more information, visit ConcernedCook.com

