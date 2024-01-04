The Concerned Cook Introduces Healthy Egg Bites for a Fresh Start in the New Year

As the new year begins and many embark on resolutions to adopt healthier lifestyles, The Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero, joined Inside South Florida to demonstrate how to prepare delicious and nutritious egg bites, providing a wholesome snack option for those striving to make healthier choices in the new year.

“These are actually, I feel, like underrated because we're going to make egg bites, and egg whites are good if you're entering your fitness era,” says Lucero. “For people that are in their parent era, it's great for kids – a great snack that's full of protein. And then for people who just want to eat more cleanly, start the year after the holidays.”

