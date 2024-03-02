The Concerned Cook Presents: Eggplant Pizza, a Nutritious Twist

In a recent segment on Inside South Florida, the Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero, returned to the studio to share a nutritious twist on a classic favorite: eggplant pizza. This innovative recipe offers a healthier alternative to traditional pizza crust while providing a boost of nutrients and flavor.

Describing her inspiration for the recipe, the Concerned Cook shared, "This is kind of my mom's recipe that I saw because I love making eggplants things with her.”

Eggplants are praised for their nutritional value and versatility, making them an excellent choice for those following low-carb, keto, or low-sugar diets. By baking the eggplant instead of deep-frying it, this recipe offers a healthier alternative to traditional pizza crusts.

Not only does eggplant make a great pizza alternative, but it can also be a delicious alternative for other dishes. “Not only can you replace the pizza crust with an eggplant, but you can make lasagna or replace any carb with an eggplant," Aymara explained.

One of the highlights of this recipe is its versatility and simplicity, making it a perfect activity for families. "If somebody wants to make little pizzas, it's very safe, and they can build it themselves, which makes it a little bit more enticing for them to eat vegetables. If they made it, they'll be most likely to eat it,” the Concerned Cook noted.

The preparation process is straightforward: slice the eggplant, oil a baking sheet, add tomato sauce and cheese, then bake at 450°F for 10 to 15 minutes until the cheese is bubbling. The result is a delicious and satisfying pizza alternative that retains the hearty texture of eggplant.

During the demonstration, the Concerned Cook emphasized the adaptability of the recipe, suggesting variations such as adding different cheeses or seasoning the sauce to suit individual preferences.

"It's actually really tasty for folks that are a little bit tentative with the taste of vegetables. This isn't like that. It's very mellow," remarked the host after trying the eggplant pizza.

The Concerned Cook also shared tips for meal prepping and freezing the eggplant pizzas, making them a convenient option for busy individuals looking to maintain a nutritious diet.

With its blend of flavor, nutrition, and simplicity, eggplant pizza offers a delicious twist on a classic favorite that's sure to please the whole family.

For those interested in exploring more recipes from the Concerned Cook, she can be found on Instagram, @ConcernedCook.