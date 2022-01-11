Watch
The conversations you should be having with your partner

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 11, 2022
New York Time's best-selling author Susan Scott has a new book to help couples lay the groundwork for a successful relationship, and it all revolves around communication.

Fierce Love: Creating a Love That Lasts - One Conversation at a Time shows how conversations are the basis of all relationships. Many couples will have the same conversation over and over with no resolutions, while others avoid those important talks. Susan wants readers to understand how important communication is, and how they are built one conversation at a time.

Susan's book is out now and you can buy it at your favorite book store now.

