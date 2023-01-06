The countdown to the 22nd South Beach Wine and Food Festival begins

One of South Florida's most coveted events returns this February. The South Beach wine and food festival celebrates more than 20 years of food, drinks and fun and it's bigger and better than ever. Our resident foodie inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia speaks with one of the people behind the event to preview this years festival.

"This year we've got around 90 Something events. And within that you have the Grand Tasting. And then you have at the other end of the spectrum. On the fancy side, there's the tribute dinner, which is this really gorgeous, delicious, extravagant dinner at the Loews this year, honoring Alex Guarnaschelli from the Food Network and Alexandre Picard," says Larry Carrino from the South Beach Wine and Food Festival team.

New events like Smorgasburg After Dark and Make It Miami: A Tapas and Craft Cocktail event will debut at the festival.

And most importantly, the festival has raised over $30 Million in funds over the course of the 22 years for the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism.

"I always remind people about the festival is it is a great time, but it is a charity event. And it was designed to raise funds for the school which exists to educate the future leaders of the food and beverage and hospitality world," says Carrino.

The festival begins February 23rd until the 26th. For Tickets you can head on over to sobewff.org

