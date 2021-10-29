Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The Credit Chef has the perfect recipe to fix your credit score

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:58 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 08:58:09-04

The Credit Chef himself, Charles Truvillion, has been cooking up something to help all of those who want to improve and protect their credit.

Charles grew up loving cooking with his grandmother, and then developed a love for finances with the help of one of his mentors. He combined these to create The Credit Chef, where he continues to "cook with love" and educate his consumers about financial literacy and how to keep their credit in good shape. He's been able to help people fulfill their dreams of purchasing their first homes, buying a car, or opening a new business.

He also teaches clients the importance of protecting their credit. Even missing one payment can drop your credit score by 100 points, which is hard to get back. You can get help from Charles and his team at thecreditchef.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors