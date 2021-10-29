The Credit Chef has the perfect recipe to fix your credit score

The Credit Chef himself, Charles Truvillion, has been cooking up something to help all of those who want to improve and protect their credit.

Charles grew up loving cooking with his grandmother, and then developed a love for finances with the help of one of his mentors. He combined these to create The Credit Chef, where he continues to "cook with love" and educate his consumers about financial literacy and how to keep their credit in good shape. He's been able to help people fulfill their dreams of purchasing their first homes, buying a car, or opening a new business.

He also teaches clients the importance of protecting their credit. Even missing one payment can drop your credit score by 100 points, which is hard to get back. You can get help from Charles and his team at thecreditchef.com