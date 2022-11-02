The Daily Show heads to Atlanta for midterm voting

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia to cover the nation's midterm elections from one of the most important battleground states. On-the-ground election coverage has long been a hallmark of The Daily Show, having previously visited battleground states like Ohio and Florida for midterms. Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah news team joined the show and told Host of Inside South Florida, Jason Carter why Georgia is an imperative state to look out during this year’s midterms.

“Georgia is the state to watch because anything that's happening in Georgia is happening in America,” says Wood Jr. “The same thing that's happening in Georgia is the same issue in Florida.” (Did he say more? Need the rest of the quote)

They share what we can expect to see from the coverage.

“People are really just, because for the last couple of years very disillusioned when it comes to voting,” says Sloan. “People are very just apathetic when it comes to voting.”

Sloan shares why she thinks people are apathetic to voting this year.

“I think it's been a trend for the past couple of years,” says Sloan. “Like the last big real big voter turnout was the first time Obama got elected.”

With Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show soon, they also share what they will miss the most about him.

“Bothering him when he's getting his makeup job is one of my favorite Things,” says Sloan. “I think when I first started at the show I used to just pop in and quote different rappers and then just walk out the rope.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Shows from Tabernacle in Downtown Atlanta airs nightly from October 31st through November 3rd at 11:00PM ET/PT on Comedy Central.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Premieretv