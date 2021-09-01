The easy way you can get books to children in need

The Scripps Howard Foundation returns with their national “If You Give A Child A Book” campaign. The literacy campaign kicks off this week and we here at WSFL-TV are encouraging the community to help in our mission of putting books into the hands of children in need.

A crucial moment in a child's educational success occurs between the ages of 8 and 9. Studies show children who can't read at grade level by the end of third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school, and 13 times less likely to graduate if they live in poverty. Last year WSFL-TV helped raise over $10,000 to get over 2,000 books to children across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. We couldn't have done it without the help of viewers just like you, and partners like the Early Learning Coalition of Broward County.

You can donate by clicking here. Every $5 is one book given to a child in need, and every penny counts.