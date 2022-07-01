South Florida is esteemed for its restaurants and nightlife. Celebrity Chef & Restaurant Owner, Justin Sutherland, joined Inside South Florida to help you make an informed decision about the cleanliness and food safety of the places you eat.

“The Ecolab Science Certified program brings in the best experts in the business to audit a restaurant’s level of cleanliness and gives it their seal of approval,” says Sutherland.

The Ecolab Science Certified program brings the scientific clean that it provides to hospitals to the locations you may frequent.

“Ecolab Science Certified Seal addresses the consumer’s concerns around cleaning, disinfecting, and proper food safety,” says Sutherland. “It takes that worry out of our heads because we know that they have taken that extra step to be a part of this program. Ecolab has deployed its team of over 1200 scientists that are really taking a science-backed approach to cleanliness and disinfectant.”

The program provides its members with a seal of approval.

“The seal will be on the front door,” says Sutherland. “Currently, there are over three million locations in 170 countries.”

For more information, visit ScienceCertified.Ecolab.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Ecolab.