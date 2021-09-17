Watch
The Emmys are here and there's no telling who will win

Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 17, 2021
The 73rd primetime Emmys are happening this Sunday live from Microsoft Theater in downtown LA and the competition is fierce. Here with predictions for television's biggest night is Tiffany Taylor of The Hollywood Reporter.

There are two shows tied for most nominations, The Crown and The Mandalorian, with both receiving 24 nominations. The Crown has nominations all throughout the performance categories for several cast members, so it could easily sweep that category. The feel-good show Ted Lasso came close with 20 nominations.

The Emmys are not limited to traditional shows, TV movies and limited series also got nominations, including Wanda Vision and The Queen's Gambit. Hamilton was even nominated as a TV movie since it was streaming on Disney+

It's definitely a toss-up for who's going to take home some trophies. Watch the Emmys this Sunday, September 19 at 8!

