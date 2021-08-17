Watch
The Fasted Cardio Weightloss Strategy explained

Posted at 7:14 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 19:14:22-04

Fasting and cardio don't sound like they go together, but they can offer surprisingly great results. Fitness strategist Heather Frey, of SmashFit Fitness, explains how it works and all the benefits.

Fasted Cardio is the idea that you wake up in the morning and do 30 to 40 minutes of cardio and it's supposed to burn more fat. Heather says the catch is there's no real science behind it, just people's stories and their results. If you overeat during the rest of the day, you'll undo what you did in the morning. If it works for you, don't stop, but it might not be for everyone, she says.

Heather says you should definitely stay away from lifting weights while fasting, and for good reason. When you lift, your blood throws to those muscles which can result in lightheadedness if you aren't fueling yourself properly.

"Fasted Cardio is one of those things where it might give someone who's already pretty lean...that extra fat burning nudge," she says. "I would not tell a beginner to do it."

