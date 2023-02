If you’re goal is to maintain a financially sound business, balancing your revenues and expenses is key. SA Financial’s Owner, Sharon Alexander - Oscar, joined Inside South Florida to share a benefit of maintaining your accounting records.

“Get an accountant or train someone in your office to do the bookkeeping because it's necessary for funding and investments,” says Alexander - Oscar.

For more information, visit SAFinancial.net

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SA Financials.