The FITCExpo is back for another year

The Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo is an annual two-day event hosted by the Broward County Government, working to welcome new businesses, expand global sales and collaborate while providing tools for business owners looking to grow through global trade. Here with more is economic development specialist, Paola Issac Baraya.

This free event is open to the community and will include delegations from all over the world, former presidents, and more. There will be world panels representing different countries to explain how global business works and discuss the inner workings of imports and exports.

The community is welcome to come and network with some of business's biggest names. You can learn more here

