The Fitz Bar + Lounge serves up local hospitality in Fort Lauderdale

The Fitz Bar + Lounge is the newest bar to hit the Tarpon River Entertainment and Design District in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The bar brings a classic bar experience that combines a neighborhood hangout with elevated ambiance of urban lounge.

The concept was in the making for more than two decades and it wasn't until the lockdown, where John grabbed his car and drove cross country to find inspiration for The Fitz.

"Traveled about 23 states, 12,000 miles, 49 days. And at that time, it was doom and gloom with the bars being closed. And I was convinced that the bar scene will never go away. People want to meet other people, they want to have discussions, they want to drink, they want that warm feeling. So it was a combination of the travels leading up to 2020 and COVID that inspired everything," says Fitzgerald

At the end of his trip, he found that the essence of a bar meant to bring people together in the spirit of exchanging life stories and experiences.

Every good conversational bar needs good conversational drinks. The cocktail menu was not originally going to be a part of The Fitz. But once they changed their name to bar and lounge, it was important to add the crafted cocktails to the menu.

"I give full credit to my staff. We had others collaborate on the craft cocktails. Each cocktail is named after a local neighborhood," states John.

You can enjoy cocktails like the Victoria Park Old Fashion and the Las Olas Lush and the Riverside Mule.

Of course, when you sip on these refreshing cocktails, you'll want to have a bite to eat at the Fitz Food Truck which offers great items like their flatbreads, Parmesan fries and the chicken wrap.

To know more information, you can head on over here