Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The fix for receding gums doesn't have to be painful

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 17:24:42-04

Receding gums can cause other oral issues, but fear of the procedure to fix it leaves many weighing the options. Dr. John Chao has invented a new way to solve this problem that will leave you smiling.

The revolutionary Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation procedure is the first minimally invasive fix for receding gums. It works by using pinhole-sized incisions to loosen the gum tissue and bring it further down your tooth to reconstruct your gumline. Most of the pinholes close within 24 hours, and there's little to no downtime.

"Like most inventions, Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation was developed to fulfill a need that I saw in my own patients," says Dr. Chao. "Why should treatment for gum recession be so uncomfortable ?"

There are now over 3,500 dentists trained in this procedure, including some in South Florida. If you'd like to learn more about the treatment or training for dentists, you can head to https://pinholesurgicaltechnique.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors