The fix for receding gums doesn't have to be painful

Receding gums can cause other oral issues, but fear of the procedure to fix it leaves many weighing the options. Dr. John Chao has invented a new way to solve this problem that will leave you smiling.

The revolutionary Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation procedure is the first minimally invasive fix for receding gums. It works by using pinhole-sized incisions to loosen the gum tissue and bring it further down your tooth to reconstruct your gumline. Most of the pinholes close within 24 hours, and there's little to no downtime.

"Like most inventions, Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation was developed to fulfill a need that I saw in my own patients," says Dr. Chao. "Why should treatment for gum recession be so uncomfortable ?"

There are now over 3,500 dentists trained in this procedure, including some in South Florida. If you'd like to learn more about the treatment or training for dentists, you can head to https://pinholesurgicaltechnique.com/

