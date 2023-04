“The Flash” Star, Grant Gustin, joined Inside South Florida to share how special making the series has been for the actor.

“There are so many flashes of moments of good times, bad times, hard times and fun times,” says Gustin. “We got to have so much fun making a superhero TV show that got to have a really long run. It's a pretty special experience. It’s a legacy.”

“The Flash” airs Wednesday at 8pm on WSFL-TV.