The Florida Everglades' unique topography

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 31, 2023
Coopertown Airboats’ Owner and Captain, Jesse Kennon, joined Inside South Florida to share why nature enthusiasts should visit the Everglades this summer.

“It is a very unique system. It is the only place like this in the world,” says Kennon. “It is actually a river that flows roughly about one mile per day. You have 2700 different species of plants. You have about 260 species of birds. There are whitetail deer, raccoons, possums, squirrels, otters, rabbits and alligators.”

