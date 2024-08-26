The Florida Panthers: Aiming for Perfection On and Off the Ice

The Florida Panthers are not just a hockey team; they're a symbol of excellence in every aspect of their organization, from the players to their professional dance team. With a recent Stanley Cup win under their belts, the Panthers are striving to maintain a championship mentality in everything they do, including their dance team.

"Last season we won the Stanley Cup, which was such an incredible experience," says Panthers’ Dance Team Coach and Choreographer Megan McCutcheon. "We have such a championship mentality, that we will reach a standard that the organization will hold us to.”

As the new season approaches, the Panthers continue to chase perfection, which includes assembling a top-tier dance team. During the open call auditions, 75 hopeful dancers dazzled judges with their talent and enthusiasm. After rigorous training and final auditions, the team was narrowed down to just 19 exceptional athletes.

The audition process is intense and demanding. "We went through a week of boot camp where we learned new choreography, took part in workout classes, and reviewed everything," recalls Panthers Pro Dancer, Sydney Raffellini. "I've always dreamt of being a professional dancer, and when I learned about this organization and what it stands for, I knew I wanted to be a part of it."

However, talent alone isn't enough to secure a spot on the team. The Panthers are looking for more than just technical dance skills. "Aside from having a technical dance background, we're looking for incredible teammates and show strong support for one another," says McCutcheon. "It's so important being a part of a team and having that team culture."

The Florida Panthers dance team prides itself on being one of the most welcoming and community-oriented teams. "Every time we step into the community, we bring the spirit of the Florida Panthers," Panthers Pro Dancer Brooke Strauch shared. "We show our passion and confidence and try to put that out there for all to see."

This community spirit is seen in a unique way at Panthers games. Unlike traditional dance teams that perform on the sidelines, the Panthers' dancers are in the thick of the excitement, performing throughout the arena. Last season, they even had the opportunity to perform on the ice, creating an electrifying atmosphere for the fans.

With the new season on the horizon, the Panthers dance team is excited to bring their energy and enthusiasm back to the arena. For those aspiring to join the ranks of the Panthers' dancers McCutcheon offers this advice: "Be there for yourself, find a support system, and keep pushing."

As the Florida Panthers prepare for another thrilling season, both the team and the dancers are ready to uphold the high standards of excellence and community engagement that define this organization. For more information, visit @flapanthersdance.