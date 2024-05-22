The Foam Guys Offer Solutions for Aging Seawalls in South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Foam Guys. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Florida's unique geography, surrounded by water and increasingly affected by king tides and rising sea levels, poses significant challenges for homeowners. Co-owners of The Foam Guys, trusted seawall advisors, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the importance of seawall maintenance and the innovative solutions they offer.

"South Florida has between 300 and 400 miles of seawall just in Broward County alone," explained Mark Smith, one of the company’s co-owners. "By 2035, we have to have all the seawalls up to at least four feet above the North American Vertical Datum (NAVD)…, [which is a] measurement of the height of the seawall based on average tide height.” He explains that many seawalls in our area were built decades ago and are now beyond their life expectancy.

Mark elaborated on the issue, explaining that the life expectancy of a seawall's concrete is around 50 years. Many seawalls in Fort Lauderdale were built in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s, which would make them significantly over that timeline. Mark affirms that homeowners need to be aware of this and take action to preserve the integrity of their properties.

The Foam Guys offer a unique solution through high-density foam injection, which can rejuvenate aging seawalls. "Our foam expands to fill capillaries and gaps in crumbling concrete, providing additional strength and capacity to the existing seawall systems,” Mark explained. “We've come up with a different solution to help rejuvenate that portion and increase the life expectancy."

With the 2035 benchmark approaching, homeowners must plan ahead. The current standard requires seawalls to be four feet above NAVD, but by 2050, the requirement will be five feet, Frank noted. Many seawalls in Broward County are currently below this standard, so it's crucial for homeowners to upgrade their seawalls accordingly.

For those concerned about their seawalls and looking for solutions, The Foam Guys are here to help. Visit them at thefoamguys.com.