The Foam Guys: Seawall Experts Share Key Insights and Exclusive Offers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Foam Guys. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Known for their expertise in seawall stabilization and innovative solutions, The Foam Guys joined Inside South Florida to share the latest advancements in their services, including specialized barge work designed to navigate South Florida's narrow canals.

The Foam Guys started as a concrete raising and leveling company. They soon found a strong niche market in soil stabilization, working on solar array foundations across the country. This experience led them to identify a significant need for seawall stability and reinforcement in South Florida. They modified their systems to cater to this market, ensuring that aging seawalls could be effectively stabilized and reinforced.

One of the unique services offered by The Foam Guys is barge work. They have specially designed a smaller, narrower barge to navigate the tight and narrow canals of South Florida. This 30-foot barge, with a 12-foot beam, allows them to bring in equipment necessary for seawall and piling work without disturbing homeowners.

"As we get down into these canals, we've learned that big equipment can't get between the buildings," explained co-owner Mark Smith. "[We] put in a new seawall or new piles into these small areas without bothering the homeowners in their houses."

Additionally, they offer a system to fix existing wooden piles that have been damaged by pests. Using snap jackets and foam, they secure and save the piles, providing a cost-effective alternative to replacing them entirely.

The Foam Guys offer a range of high-technology solutions and comprehensive services. They provide a complete evaluation of the seawall and dock systems, helping homeowners understand the real-life expectancy and anticipated future costs. This approach ensures that clients are well-informed about their seawall systems and any upcoming changes to laws and codes.

For all ISF viewers, The Foam Guys are offering a special deal. Mention that you saw them on Inside South Florida, and you can receive a $500 discount. This offer is available to military personnel, first responders, emergency personnel, and senior citizens.

For more information on their services or to take advantage of their exclusive offer, you can reach The Foam Guys at thefoamguys.com, or call 954-370-6161.