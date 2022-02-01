Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

The four exercises you shouldn't be skipping

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 10:06:50-05

For beginners and for those who are well into their fitness journey, there are certain exercises that everyone skips. Fitness expert and founder of Smashfit, Heather Frey, says skipping these exercises can be detrimental to your progress.

Push-ups, sit-ups, squats, and lunges, are the necessary moves to achieve your fitness goals. These moves offer a full-body workout, and most people have experience doing them so it's nothing too crazy.

While these exercises tone the entire body, they also help with flexibility, agility, posture, and more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors