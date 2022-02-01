The four exercises you shouldn't be skipping

For beginners and for those who are well into their fitness journey, there are certain exercises that everyone skips. Fitness expert and founder of Smashfit, Heather Frey, says skipping these exercises can be detrimental to your progress.

Push-ups, sit-ups, squats, and lunges, are the necessary moves to achieve your fitness goals. These moves offer a full-body workout, and most people have experience doing them so it's nothing too crazy.

While these exercises tone the entire body, they also help with flexibility, agility, posture, and more.