The Frank Art Gallery has exciting, family-friendly exhibitions

The Frank Art Gallery showcases inclusive exhibitions that foster connections and initiate conversations around cultural change. Taryn Nicoll, Chief Curator at The Frank, sat down with Jason Carter on Inside South Florida to tell us more.

“Currently we have an exhibition called Elemental, it focuses on sustainability, environmental awareness, the difference between rural and urban environments, and all the societal issues that come into play with that,” says Taryn. The exhibition is on view until April 23rd.

When asked how she decides what to feature, Nicoll said “Of course, I do a lot of research, one thing I’m able to do is visit other art museums and exhibitions. We do have an open call to artists throughout the entire year. There’s no fee to submit your work and all the information you need can be found on our website at TheFrankGallery.org”

The Frank has an exciting new exhibition coming this Summer, called Candyland. “It’s family-friendly for all ages,” says Nicoll. “It focuses on South Florida's most delectable culinary and visual artists.”

The Frank offers energetic field trips. Tickets start at just $10 per student and field trip chaperones are free. Information about all upcoming exhibitions can be found at TheFrankGallery.org

