The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery has a new exhibit anyone can enjoy

Calling all art lovers! The chief curator of the Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery, Taryn Möller Nicoll, is here! We’re talking all about the Frank’s mission and their current exhibition.

Many curators focus heavily on art history and work to build on the gallery or museum's collection. Nicoll's always thinks about the public and the people the gallery serves when looking for new exhibits or art pieces to bring to the Frank. She always hopes to bring in something that will benefit visitors.

On the Samara's Wing, is an exhibition that focuses on artists who explore immigration, diaspora, transnational identity, race, and belonging. Artists use a variety of mediums to convey these messages, including dramatic allegories of landscape, botany, textiles, and organic materials. Exhibiting artists include John Alleyne, Edouard Duval-Carrié, Gonzalo Fuenmayor, Rhea Leonard, T. Eliott Mansa, Lisyanet Rodriguez and Onajídé Shabaka.