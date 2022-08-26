Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

The fun doesn't stop at the Hilton Orlando with their one-of-a-kind escape room experience

Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 15:04:27-04

If you are planning a fun-filled vacation and are a lover of puzzles, you may want to look into Hilton Orlando as they are reinventing the escape room with a one-of-a-kind escape room experience. From now until December, Hilton Orlando is transforming its 26-acre resort into an escape room.

“The Escape experience at the Hilton Orlando is the largest and tallest escape room. It's an amazing experience that our guests can utilize throughout their stay,” says Hotel Manager, Richard Hess. “They're able to stop and start their escape room experience during the course of their time with us here at the hotel.

The escape room experience has guests engaged in their stay the entire vacation.

“The escape experience is a lot of smaller missions that encompass up into a large final mission,” says Hess. “The goal being that you unlock a secret about the Hilton Orlando during the course of your escape room experience.”

All you need for the experience is your smartphone. Throughout your journey, you'll be able to explore what the Hilton offers and if you get stuck during the mission, there will be team members around to assist you.

“It's a family-friendly activity. We want it to be a takeaway that you as a group have accomplished a really fun thing during your vacation,” says Hess. “Our goal is to make sure that you have memories that last a lifetime after you leave our hotel and increase that yearning to return and re-experience it in a different way.”

For booking information, visit Hiltonorlando.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors