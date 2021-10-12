The future of electric vehicles with Kia

As the world changes, more and more are considering making the switch to electric transportation. Here to talk more on this is Autotrader's executive editor, Brian Moody.

Kia's new EV6 was designed to be an electric car rather than adapted from something else. Right now about 2% of cars on the road are electric, and Autotrader expects that number to double by next year. One of the biggest barriers to buying an electric vehicle is the idea it will have short-range or be inconvenient to charge, but this care has great milage and a recent study has shown most owners of electric cars actually charge them at home.

There will be no emissions coming from the car while you drive, and they're so quick and quiet it will shock most new drivers. Kia has also worked on faster charging while keeping all of the great features from their other cars like cruise control and lane assist.

You can learn more about making the switch to an electric vehicle and the Kia EV6 at https://www.autotrader.com/ and https://www.kia.com

