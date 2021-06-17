The future of lawn care is here with automated mowers

Not many people enjoy dedicating a couple of hours to mowing their lawn in the scorching South Florida heat. Robotic lawnmowers are a time-saving technology that is growing in popularity with homeowners who are in search of the perfect lawn. Vice President of Robotics at Husqvarna, Lauren Ulrey, explains the future of lawn care.

For over 20 years the company has been making autonomous mowers but is just now bringing them to North America. Much like every other automated device we own, the AutoMowers can be controlled through an app on your phone. They're even compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

These mowers cut every single day. Not only are they precise, they also release small clippings back onto your lawn which acts as a fertilizer, keeping it green and healthy during the hot summer months.

The blades are underneath, so there are no worries about it being harmful if it bumps into a child or pet. Many people also run their mowers at night, since it's silent.

Rain or shine, the AutoMower is going to keep your lawn looking perfect. You can get yours and browse other products here

