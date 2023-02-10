The Go-to-Girlfriend’s Valentine’s Day gift guide

Having the ultimate gift guide as a cheat sheet is a gift. The Go-To Girlfriend, Sadie Murray, joined Inside South Florida to share her top gift recommendations for 2023.

“Aplenty offers decadent delights that will seriously have you falling in love with every single bite,” says Murray. Find these items at Amazon.com

A perfect gift for this year’s Galentine’s day is a beauty product.

“SHEGLAM Liquid Blush is lightweight, buildable, and you can put it on your cheeks, lips, and the bridge of your nose,” says Murray. “Indulge your skin with Tree Hugger Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub and Whipped Body Butter.” Find these products at SHEGLAM.com and Target.com, respectively

For that special someone in your life that loves to entertain, considering Eco Home Mixing Bowls may be a great idea.

“These cute mixing bowls actually have a top that can serve as a serving plate,” says Murray. Find these items at MorningSave.com

An Amazon gift card is also an excellent option for the indecisive friend that is hard to please.

“The Amazon style store offers a wide selection of clothing, shoes, accessories, plus a ton of products, such as skincare and beauty,” says Murray. Find these products at Amazon.com

For more information, visit thegotogirlfriend.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Sadie Murray.