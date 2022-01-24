Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

"The Good Dish" is helping you decide what to make for dinner

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 12:57:10-05

Choosing what to make for dinner can be the hardest decision you make. Luckily, the new series "The Good Dish” is helping people answer that question and so much more. Hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa have been referred to as the Culinary Destiny's Child, and are bringing hot topics and hot meals to the table every day.

The hosts even sent us a special batch of chocolate chip cookies they made in the test kitchen, which is a big part of the show. They're taking the guesswork out of which recipes and cooking methods work best.

This show has been in the works for years, starting as a segment on the "Dr. Oz Show." Now they're ready to help audiences feel confident and have fun in the kitchen!

You can watch it right here on The CW on weekdays at 1 pm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors