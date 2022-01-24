"The Good Dish" is helping you decide what to make for dinner

Choosing what to make for dinner can be the hardest decision you make. Luckily, the new series "The Good Dish” is helping people answer that question and so much more. Hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa have been referred to as the Culinary Destiny's Child, and are bringing hot topics and hot meals to the table every day.

The hosts even sent us a special batch of chocolate chip cookies they made in the test kitchen, which is a big part of the show. They're taking the guesswork out of which recipes and cooking methods work best.

This show has been in the works for years, starting as a segment on the "Dr. Oz Show." Now they're ready to help audiences feel confident and have fun in the kitchen!

You can watch it right here on The CW on weekdays at 1 pm.

