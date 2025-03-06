The Hottest New Toys for 2025: Sensory Play, Creativity, and Learning

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Spin Master, VTech, Jazwares, Crayola, . All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Elizabeth Werner returned to Inside South Florida to showcase the latest and greatest toys set to launch this year. From sensory-friendly options to educational and construction toys, there's something exciting for every child.

Kinetic Sand, Splash Starter Case

The original moldable, squeezable sand just got an upgrade! Now featuring color-changing properties, kids can watch the sand transform when placed in cold or warm water. This set includes molds and a rake tool, making for a mess-free, on-the-go sensory experience.

VTech Buzz and Learn Activity Table

Coming this fall, this interactive table introduces kids to colors, numbers, animals, and music while improving motor skills and coordination. It starts as a floor toy for babies and transitions into a standing play table as kids grow.

BLDR Action Figures

A collector-grade, highly posable 311-piece construction toy perfect for anime and action figure fans. The Builder (BLDR) line will soon include Hello Kitty and Squishmallows, making it a must-watch brand in toy aisles.

Crayola Color Wonder Light-Up Stamper

A mess-free, invisible ink set featuring Bluey, the #1 kids' show! The light-up stamper adds magic to the creative experience, and it comes with stickers and markers. Set to launch in Fall 2025.

Where to Find These Toys

For more details on these must-have toys, visit WernerInfo.com.