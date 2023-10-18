The Hungry Post Launches #FeedTheChain to Support Miami Restaurants

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Hungry Post’s, Alejandra Cangas, alongside, Alejandro Diaz Siso, joined Inside South Florida to discuss their #FeedTheChain campaign, a social initiative that strives to address food insecurity and keep local restaurants operational.

During COVID-19, The Hungry Post, a food recommendation platform, saw a need to keep the Miami food scene alive while also providing meals to those most affected.

“How it worked is that we would raise money from our audience,” says Cangas. “We use that money to buy meals from restaurants and we take those meals and donate them to the people in need. What we accomplished was that restaurants were able to continue to operate. So, they were able to continue to employ their staff. They were still cooking; they were still purchasing the produce and the ingredients to produce their meals. And at the same time, we were helping people that were out of meals during COVID-19.”

Alejandro, a managing partner of La Latina and Miami Slice, was one of the dozens of restaurants owners who took part in the movement. As a member of the Hispanic community in Miami, he spoke about the strong impact food has had in our culture.

“It's interesting because once you leave your country and you're in a different place,” says Siso. “You start realizing the importance of showcasing where you're from and keeping that going throughout generations.”

For more information visit TheHungryPost.com or @TheHungryPost